Monday September 19, 2022
Karachi

Giff X Napa Festival 2022

September 19, 2022

The Gandhara Independent Film Festival and the National Academy of Performing Arts are hosting ‘Giff X Napa Festival 2022’, featuring film screenings from around the globe, passionate panel discussions and workshops. The event will run at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre from 4pm to 10:30pm on September 24 and September 25. Call 0315-4560220 for more information.

