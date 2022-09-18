‘Chehlum’ of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his companions observed

Rawalpindi : The ‘Chehlum’ (Arbaeen-e-Hussaini) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his 72 diehard companions was observed with traditional religious spirit, devotion and respect throughout the world and the country, says a press release.

‘Matmi’ processions were taken out in all cities of the country in which the devotees of ‘Risalat’ and ‘Hussainiyyat’ participated without any discrimination of religion and schools of thoughts and paid homage to the evergreen sacrifices of the Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) while unity and brotherhood was also witnessed viz processions, ‘Sabeels’ and free food distribution arrangements. Central ‘Chehlum’ procession of the twin cities of Islamabad/Rawalpindi was taken out from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain Teli Mohallah, Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain and Imambargah Hifazat Ali Shah Bohar Bazar. Thousands of Azadars participated in the procession while the central leadership of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya led the procession.

Addressing the mourners and media during the main procession Chehlum, the provincial president of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Allama Syed Hussain Muqadassi said that in accordance with the ‘Hadees’ of the holy Prophet (PBUH&HP), Imam Hussain (A.S) is the candle of guidance and the arch of eternal success. Muslim Ummah must associate with Imam Hussain (A.S) to be able to get rid of the problems it has been facing. Government must ensure appropriate arrangements for Zaireen as made for Hajj. Pakistani ‘Zaireen’ have to go through numerous problems, government must fulfil due responsibilities. The code of Azadari formulated by Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi will be followed till 8th of Rabi ul Awal.

Restrictions on mourning and unjust FIRs by the Punjab government are strongly condemnable. Proscribed organisations are roaming freely while mourners are being booked in FIRs and Schedule-IV. Azadari is our fundamental right that will never be compromised. To clutch banned outfits, government must ensure implementation of the National Action Plan. Allama Hussain Muqadasi said that the problems faced by ‘Zaireen’ including that of Visa issuance, Security and immigration must be resolved on priority basis. Special arrangements must be made to move ‘Zaireen’ stuck at boarder areas to Iraq. Transparency must be maintained in providing relief to flood victims.

Continued political confrontation during Ayyam e Aza e Hussaini (A.S) is a joke with Islamic values. Commending the services of the members of security agencies in ‘Azadari’ processions, Allama Syed Hussain Muqadasi said that unity of all schools of thoughts demonstrated on the occasion of ‘Arbaeen e Hussaini’ is worth appreciating. Allama Mohsin Ali Hamdani, Agha Syed Muhammad Murtaza Moosavi advocate, Agha Syed Ali Rooh ul Abbas Moosavi advocate, Allama Zahid Abbas Kazmi, Allama Shabeeh ul Hassan Kazmi, Allama Syed Waqar Qummi, Shuakat Abbas Jafri and other dignitaries were also present during the media talk. The procession after reaching Fawara Chowk, transformed into ‘Majlis e Aza’ that was addressed by Allama Syed Qamar Haider Zaidi, Chaudhary Abubedar Ali, Qazi Wafa Abbas, Shan Ali Shaukat, Aitazaz Haider Naqvi and other speakers.

After performing ‘Zanjeer-Zani’ at Fawara Chowk, the participants of the main Chehlum procession reached Raja Bazar and Purana Qila where ‘Zuljinah’ processions taken out from Imambargah Kashmirian Tyre Bazar, Darbar Shah Chan Chiragh also merged into the main procession. The main chehlum procession terminated at Imambargah Qadeem after passing through Jamia Masjid Road and Imambara Chowk. Mukhtar Students Organisation District Rawalpindi had set up mourning camp at Fawara Chowk and Mukhtar Organisation had set up mourning camp near Imambargah Qadeemii Hussaini Mohaz where MSO and MO workers and children belonging to Mukhtar Generation performed their duties.