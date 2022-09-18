Islamabad : Roots International Schools and Colleges (RISC) and Metropolitan International United College (MIUC) a arranged high achievers’ ceremony for their graduates for the year 2022, says a press release.
The event marked another successful year for Roots International Schools & Colleges with dozens of students passing out with flying colours. Chairman Higher Education Commission, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed graced the ceremony with his presence as Chief Guest while Muhammad Rafique Tahir, joint Educational adviser, Ministry of Federal Education & professional training and senior officials from Republic of Belarus, attended the occasion as guests of honour.
CEO RISC and MIUC Walid Mushtaq addressed the participants, congratulated all graduating students and extended gratitude towards distinguished guests. Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed also shared his thoughts on the occasion, congratulating students for their exceptional performance while underscoring the importance of quality education in today’s day and age.
