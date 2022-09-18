Aid on hold

In the wake of Pakistan’s global appeal for flood recovery assistance, foreign aid is pouring in. Planes carrying relief items such as blankets, tents and food have reached Karachi. However, somehow, all this aid is still failing to reach the displaced. Many of the affectees are still without food and medicine and are forced to sleep in the open. While the flooding has subsided somewhat, the death toll is continuing to climb as sickness, hunger and lack of medical aid take their toll. When will clean drinking water, food, tents and medicine be provided to the flood victims?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad