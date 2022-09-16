Relief goods sent for flood victims

LAHORE: DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi dispatched a truck of relief goods for flood affectees of South Punjab at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, AC Model Town Sonia Sadaf, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and other officials were also present on the occasion.
Talking on this occasion, Tariq Qureshi said helping flood victims is our national and collective obligation. “The relief goods collected under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will be distributed among deserving people of South Punjab. These relief goods will help a lot in the rehabilitation of flood victims,” he added.
These relief materials including eatables were collected during the live screening of T20 Asia Cup final .
