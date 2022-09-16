Raid at PTI senator’s residence: Senate panel on interior irked by absence of top officials

Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee. —Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Committee on Interior has issued summons for federal secretary Ministry of Interior, chief commissioner, Islamabad, Inspector General Police, DIG Operations, Additional Director General CyberCrime FIA and DG FIA for not attending a meeting on Thursday and directed them to attend the committee meeting on Monday, September 19. It warned them that if they ignore the next meeting, other options, including a privilege motion, will be explored.

The Senate Committee on Interior had summoned the officials on a suo moto taken on the raid on the residence of chief organiser of PTI Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi but no one from the Interior Ministry and FIA attended the meeting.

Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Moshin Aziz, while taking the suo moto notice on the raid, arranged the meeting on Thursday. While issuing the summons, Senator Moshin Aziz and members of the committee expressed strong annoyance over the attitude of officials of the Interior Ministry and FIA.

Chairman Committee Senator Mohsin Aziz said that Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi belongs to an eminent and famous family of the country and has been active in politics for the past 26 years and it is unfathomable to treat parliamentarians like this.

“The attitude of officials with parliamentarians during the last four months is condemnable,” he said. He said a letter was written to the Interior Secretary about the committee meeting and there was also a discussion with the special secretary interior while IGP Islamabad police, FIA, chief commissioner and others were also sent notices and informed. But no one bothered to attend the meeting. “Such behaviour towards parliamentarians and general public will not be tolerated,” he said.

Aziz said it was against the law to break into people’s homes without a warrant. “The sanctity of each person should be kept in mind,” he said. Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim said that this is a very important committee but today, the sanctity of law and parliament had been flouted. “Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi is an important member of our party and such cruel treatment of him is beyond comprehension,” he said, claiming concerned officials entered the bedrooms without women officials and harassed women and children. “Pakistan has never seen such bad conditions which are being seen today,” he said.

He asked where were those who talk about parliament, freedom of expression and personal freedom. “There is no such thing as government anywhere,” he remarked.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan said that this matter is in court and the committee should convene an in-camera meeting to examine the issue and also listen to the stance of concerned departments.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha said that the concerned departments have made such a big mistake that they no longer have the courage to face the parliament. “This is not a justifiable act and the country is directionless,” he said.

Senator Saifullah Abro said that the concerned officials of Interior Ministry should be summoned as they did not bother to give importance to the parliament. “They should be issued summons and produced before the committee,” he suggested. He said that the attitude of IGP Islamabad and IGP Punjab on May 25 with innocent public was regrettable.

Senator Azam Khan Swati said that he had been in the Upper House for 18 years but conditions that are being seen today had never been seen before as the committees are always an extension of parliament. He demanded strict action should be taken against representatives of the concerned departments who violated the sanctity of not only the standing committee but also the entire House. “If such a cruel attitude has been adopted with a senator, what will happen to common people,” he asked.

Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman said that when the FIA issued notices to the parliamentarians of his party, they followed it according to law and cooperated fully. “But the harassment done to Senator Niazi and his family is unbearable and shameful,” he said.

Senator Fauzia Arshad said the law is the same for all, all institutions should follow the law and no action should be taken against anyone who violates the law.