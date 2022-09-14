You pollute, you pay

Given the calamitous floods, the international community ought to make the IMF write off a large portion of Pakistan’s debts. The world must acknowledge the fact that developing countries like Pakistan are not to blame for climate change and are suffering due to the carbon-emitting activities of the developed world, particularly the West. In this context, the latter, as the main holder of our debts, is obligated to provide some debt relief. This may also encourage the developed world to take climate change more seriously.
Hina Khan
Lahore
