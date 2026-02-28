Igor Komarov missing in Bali: Seven foreign suspects arrested in kidnapping probe

Bali police have named seven foreign nationals as suspects in the alleged kidnapping of Igor Komarov, a 28-year-old Ukrainian man who remains missing.

Authorities are also investigating whether mutilated human body parts discovered on the island are linked to the Igor Komarov case.

Police have not confirmed whether he is alive.

Bali Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ariasandy said officers first arrested a suspect identified as CH, who allegedly tried to flee using a false passport.

“Initially, we secured one foreign national with the initials CH, who rented vehicles using a false passport,” Ariasandy said in Denpasar.

“Following further investigation, we named six other foreign nationals as suspects — RM, BK, AS, VN, SM and DH. All are men.”

Police traced rented vehicles seen in CCTV footage to a villa in Tabanan regency. Investigators believe Komarov recorded a ransom video there asking for $10 million.

Forensic teams found bloodstains at the villa and inside one of the vehicles.

Separately, human body parts were discovered near the Wos River estuary. DNA testing is underway to determine if the remains are connected to Igor Komarov.

Police say both investigations remain ongoing.