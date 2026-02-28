Nakiska Ski Area avalanche leaves youth unresponsive, second skier escapes unhurt

An avalanche at Nakiska Ski Area west of Calgary has left one youth in critical condition after two skiers were caught in the slide Friday afternoon.

According to Global News, RCMP confirmed they received a call at about 12:49PM reporting that two skiers were trapped in an in-bounds avalanche at the ski area, roughly 100 kilometres west of Calgary.

Emergency crews from multiple agencies responded as part of the search and rescue effort.

RCMP said one skier was able to free themselves and was not injured. The second skier was found “unresponsive.”

Emergency Medical Services confirmed the uninjured skier did not require transport. The second skier, identified as a youth, was taken by ground ambulance to Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary in life threatening condition.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for Nakiska Ski Area said: “Our hearts are with the family and friends of this individual. We are sending out deepest care to the family dealing with this horrible situation.”

The spokesperson added that a full investigation is underway and more information will be shared when available.

Avalanche Canada has warned that strong winds and new snow in the region have created high avalanche danger.