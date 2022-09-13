Modern training courses to be conducted for police: IG

LAHORE:IG Faisal Shahkar has said conduct of officers on duty in emergency situation like protests, rallies and sit-ins should be professional as per the SOPs of the anti-riots training course.

The IG said under an MoU between Punjab Police and Jiangsu Police China, modern and updated training courses will be conducted to increase efficiency of the police force so that lives and property of citizens could be saved. He said personnel are being taught a special anti-riots course in a phased manner to deal with the angry protesters in a peaceful manner. He said that the Punjab Police is increasing the capacity of the force to effectively deal with violent demonstrations, protests and vandalism and in this regard provision of modern resources and facilities to the anti-riots force is being ensured on priority.

He expressed these views on Monday while addressing the officers and officials on his visit to Punjab Constabulary Headquarters, Farooqabad, Sheikhupura. IG Punjab participated in the closing ceremony of the fourteenth anti-riots course.

About 465 personnel of Punjab Constabulary participated in the two-week long anti-riots course and Jawans participating in the course demonstrated practical exercises to disperse the mob violating law under emergency situation. The course passed out candidates proved their mettle by dispersing angry protestors through professional skills. Commandant PC Ehsan Tufail said that a special anti-riots course based on modern skills has been created for the capacity building of police personnel and more than seven thousand police officers and personnel have received training in the special anti-riots course. The IG congratulated the Jawans for their excellent display of professional training, practical skills and modern procedures. Later, he chaired a meeting at Punjab Constabulary.

takes notice: IG Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of the incident of killing of two brothers in Gujranwala by motorcycle riders and has asked Gujranwala RPO for a report on the incident. The IG ordered Gujranwala CPO to form special teams for immediate arrest of the killers. He said supervisory officers should keep a contact with the families of the victims and ensure justice to them families on priority.