Overcharging on perishable items goes unabated

LAHORE:The district government has failed to enforce the official rate list of the perishable and edible items in the City while the general public is still at the mercy of the sellers.

The deputy commissioner is showing the performance on the twitter by sharing the rate list on daily basis. But, the office never answers to the query of the general public where from they will buy the fruits and vegetables at the rate list shared by the deputy commissioner.

An official who recently accompanied the deputy Commissioner in a “surprise visit” to a famous market disclosed that the no item was being sold at official rate there while the raiding party imposed fine on couple of sellers. He admitted that the district government had failed to resolve the overcharging issue in the City.

Further no meat seller is selling meat (chicken, beef, mutton) at official rates while the deputy commissioner and chief secretary are also well aware of the situation. This week price of chicken was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs244 per kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs366 per kg, and sold at Rs380-650 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs75-80 per kg, B-Grade Rs70-75 per kg, C-grade at Rs65-70 per kg, not sold, potato sugar-free A-grade fixed at Rs46-50 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs42-46 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, potato white by Re one per kg fixed at Rs35-38 kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced, fixed at Rs57-62 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade at Rs48-52 kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and C-grade at Rs40-44 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced, fixed at Rs152-162 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs140-147 per kg, and C-grade at Rs127-134 per kg, B&C sold at Rs120-150 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was fixed at Rs345-360 per kg, and Chinese reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs335-350 per kg, both sold at Rs400-450 per kg. Cucumber Farm was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg and cucumber local sold at Rs250 per kg.

Brinjal price reduced by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Bitter gourd was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Spinach price was declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55-57 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of lemon local gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs228-240 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade price increased by Rs70 per kg, fixed at Rs260-270 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, B-grade by Rs20 per kg, at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg. Capsicum price was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs340-350 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Carrot Chinese price reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs270-280 per kg, sold Rs400 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs240 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs100 per bundle.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs53-215 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs130-180 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250-300 per kg.

The price of Banana Special fixed at Rs150-156 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs105-110 per dozen, sold at Rs120-140 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs65-68 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs50-53 per dozen, sold at Rs60-70 per dozen.

Peach A-grade gained by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs350 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at 220-250 per kg. Peer was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs150-158 per kg, sold at Rs130-200 per kg. Grapes Gola price increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs150-157 per kg, sold at Rs230-250 per kg, Grapes Sundar Khani fixed at Rs315-330 per kg, sold at Rs400-500 per kg.

Guava price increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs83-88 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs215-225 per kg, sold at Rs300-350 per kg, Kandhari was fixed at Rs147-154 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg, pomegranate bedana was fixed at Rs430-450 per kg, sold at Rs700 per kg pomegranate danedar was fixed at Rs240-250 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Sweet fruit A-grade was fixed at Rs220-230 per dozen, sold at Rs350-400 per dozen, B-grade at Rs130-135 per dozen, sold at Rs200-250 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs205-215 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

Persimmon was fixed at Rs140-147 per kg, sold at Rs220 per kg, and B-grade at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg.