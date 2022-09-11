Quaid-e-Azam’s death anniversary being observed today. File photo

KARACHI: The 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, would be observed across the country on Sunday with pledges to follow his golden principles of unity, faith and discipline.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques and other worship places for eternal peace for the departed soul and for prosperity of the country.

The Quaid was born on September 25, 1876, in Karachi. He received his primary education in the city and went abroad for higher studies. Jinnah served as the leader of All India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s creation on August 14, 1947. Under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Muslims struggled for a separate country. He then served as Pakistan’s first Governor General until his death on September 11, 1948.

To mark the day, various programmes have also been planned by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organisations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quran Khwani and Fateha Khwani will be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi. Government representatives from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi to lay wreath and to offer Fateha. Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will broadcast special programmes on this occasion to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for his unmatched services for freedom of Pakistan.