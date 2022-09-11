Govt empowering youth: minister

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood said that youth played a key role in the direction of any country. Pakistan has been blessed with plenty of talented youth and they are excelling in every field and earning respect for the beloved motherland; he said this while addressing a grand ceremony titled E-Rozgar Youth Meetup at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library the other day.

DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, Deputy Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Director General (e-Governance) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Sajid Latif, several notable personalities and hundreds of male and female students also attended the grand ceremony.

DG (e-Governance) PITB Sajid Latif presented a souvenir to Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Taimoor Masood on this occasion. Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Taimoor Masood and Sajid Latif also distributed appreciation certificates among over 250 top male and female performers of E-Rozgar project.

Those who received appreciation certificates include Fatima, Neha, Aneela, Aqsa, Mahnoor, Sidra, Rabia, Sadaf, Rida, Aisha, Safwa Khan, Tahir, M Shahbaz, M Tayyab, Hamin Jabbar and Abu Hanzla.

Highlighting the imperative role of youth in the Pakistan Movement, Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood said that a large number of passionate youth played a decisive role in the Pakistan Movement under the charismatic leadership of Quiad-i-Azam. “We are quite lucky to have 63% youth. Our youth just needs proper guidance and direction and the Punjab govt is making all possible efforts to empower and mobilize such a large number of young generation,” he elaborated.

Malik Taimoor Masood said that Youth Affairs Department Punjab in the collaboration of PITB is making effective efforts to make the E-Rozgar Project a success. “Youth of Punjab province is being imparted technical skills in various relevant fields through e-Rozgar Programme. Dozens of e-Rozgar Programme centres are working right now in the province where thousands of youth are earning respectable livelihood for their families”.

He further said that Youth Affairs Department Punjab is giving great significance to participation of female students in E-Rozgar Programme. “The potential young male and female students of the province should take part in the maximum number of e-Rozgar Programme courses to make their future bright. As many as 15,000 youth are being imparted training every month. Young people should adopt positive thinking and serve the nation with passion,” he added.