Efforts urged to address climate change challenges

CHITRAL: The Chitral National Movement (CNM) has called for efforts to minimise the effects of global warming and climate change on Pakistan.

Talking to The News here on Friday, CNM General Secretary Hayatullah said that there were several glaciers which had started melting at a fast pace. He said that a few years ago several villages in Golen Gol, Booni and Yarkhun valley were destroyed due to the glacial lake outburst phenomenon.

Many villages in Chitral were prone to glacial lake outbursts, he said, adding that Pakistan was paying the price for the damage caused to the environment by the developed countries.

He said that the glaciers in Chitral had developed cracks and had started melting. “The residents of many villages are mulling to shift to other areas due to non-availability of water,” he said.

Hayatullah asked the government to pay attention to this serious issue and take steps to bring the situation under control. He requested the secretary general of the United Nations to urge the developed countries to play their due role in fighting climate change or else it could endanger the entire world.