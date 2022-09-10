Four cops martyred in Tank attack

PESHAWAR: Four policemen were martyred and two sustained injuries in an attack on a police car that was escorting the chairman of a tehsil council in the southern Tank district on Friday.

A police official said the Tank Tehsil Chairman Saddam Khan Bhittani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl remained unharmed in the ambush. Reports said the attack happened near Payee village within the limits of Gul Imam Police Station.

Initially, it was said that six policemen were injured in the attack on their car. Four of them, however, succumbed to injuries. Those who embraced martyrdom were identified as head constable Imran, Barkat and constables Fazl Rehman and Rafiullah. Two cops Mumtaz Ali and Muhammad Gul were being treated at a hospital. Police led by the District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad arrived at the spot after the attack. A search operation was underway in the area till our going to the press.