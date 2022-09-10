‘Hitman’ caught with help of CCTV footage

The District Central police on Friday claimed to have arrested a target killer. Disclosing the arrest at a press conference at his office, SSP Maroof Usman said Javed alias Langra was arrested with the help of CCTV footage. The suspect along with his gang members had killed three people in targeted killings.
During the interrogation, Javed said they worked for Arshad alias Mamu, confessing that they had killed Ibrahim Shaikh in the Rizvia neighbourhood, Jamshed Alam in the Preedy area, and Jamshed Alam’s driver. He said Arshad Mamu was the ringleader.
Har Ja TuThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the...
KARACHI: Cantonment Board Clifton has launched an intensive fumigation campaign against dengue drive in their...
As we approach the 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, we must...
Subsequent to the closure of Covid-19 HDU/FIC and Vaccination Centre, all six halls of the Karachi Expo Centre were...
The Board of Secondary Education, Karachi on Friday announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate Annual...
Following directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Suhail Rajput has placed...
Comments