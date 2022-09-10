‘Hitman’ caught with help of CCTV footage

The District Central police on Friday claimed to have arrested a target killer. Disclosing the arrest at a press conference at his office, SSP Maroof Usman said Javed alias Langra was arrested with the help of CCTV footage. The suspect along with his gang members had killed three people in targeted killings.

During the interrogation, Javed said they worked for Arshad alias Mamu, confessing that they had killed Ibrahim Shaikh in the Rizvia neighbourhood, Jamshed Alam in the Preedy area, and Jamshed Alam’s driver. He said Arshad Mamu was the ringleader.