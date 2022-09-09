Trailer for Jemima’s movie on ‘arranged marriages’ is out

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith has shared the trailer of her much-awaited upcoming film “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” — a cross-cultural British rom-com which addresses issues around arranged marriages.

Goldsmith took to Twitter to share the trailer that left the fans gushing. “Is it better to walk into love, than fall into it? Watch the official trailer for WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT?” she tweeted along with the trailer.

The movie, directed by Shekhar Kapoor and written by Goldsmith, relied on her extensive experience of Pakistani and Asian culture to create a film. Leading actors Lily James, Shahzad Latif, Sajal Aly, Shabana Azmi, and Emma Thompson feature prominently. Other cast includes Asim Chaudhry, Mim Shaikh, Jeff Mirza, Iman Boujelouah, Mariam Haque and Sindhu Vee.

The film starts with a focus on Zoe, a young documentary filmmaker and Kazim, a doctor, who are childhood friends and grew up together as neighbours. Zoe is raised by her divorcé mother while Kazim lives with his Pakistani parents. Kazim follows his parents’ footsteps and opts for an arranged marriage with a bright and beautiful girl from Lahore.

Zoe, a dating app addict, is baffled by Kazim’s decision. His decision provides her with a brilliant idea for her next documentary and it is agreed she will follow Kazim on his arranged-marriage journey — from London to Lahore and back.

Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement Award-winning and Mercury Prize nominated composer, Nitin Sawhney CBE has created the music for the film, with British-Pakistani record producer, DJ, songwriter, and musician Naughty Boy bringing his production and writing skills to the soundtrack, alongside three-time BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominee, Joy Crookes.

Kanika Kapoor and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will also feature on the soundtrack, with Rahat appearing in the film as well.