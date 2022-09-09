Food official ensures availability of flour, wheat

Rawalpindi : On the special directives of Secretary Food Authority Nadir Chatta, operations are underway against the smuggling of flour and wheat under the supervision of Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Tahir Farooq and Deputy Director Food (Rawalpindi Division) Shahid Yaqoob, says a press release.

Deputy Director Food Rawalpindi Division Shahid Yaqoob along with media representatives visited different areas of the city; Tench Bhata, Fauji Colony, Dhok Hassu, Railway Carriage Factory Colony, Shamsabad and Chauhar Chowk. Deputy Director Food briefed the media representatives about the procedure to ensure the availability of flour in the city. Availability of subsidised and cheap flour is being ensured to the public and cases have been registered by taking action against the illegal profiteers, hoarding and artificial crisis in the market so that the subsidised cheap flour is accessible to the common man, he said.

Moreover, in a period of four months, 351 cases have been registered in various raids, while thwarting the smuggling of flour and wheat. As many as 452 vehicles have been confiscated in various police stations. He said that the purpose of these operations was to stop the illegal transportation of flour and wheat and to ensure the availability of these goods in the local market.