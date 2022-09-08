Top jurists see Imran in trouble

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Two leading jurists said Wednesday PTI Chairman Imran Khan might face a difficult situation if he failed to tender an unqualified apology in the contempt of court case. They were speaking in the Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath.

Justice (retd) Rashid A Rizvi said Imran Khan did not apologise unconditionally in the second reply he submitted to the show-cause notice issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) despite having been given a second chance. That apology was absent in his reply, he added. The IHC might charge-sheet him and call evidence, he opined. “The accused contemnor has to offer an unconditional apology apart from putting himself at the mercy of the court”, Rashid A Rizvi said.

Justice (retd) Shaiq Usmani said if PTI chief intends to tender an apology, his counsel can submit it in the court during trial of the case. “Imran Khan will be in trouble if he fails to apologise unconditionally”, Shaiq Usmani said.