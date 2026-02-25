Prince William steps out for first solo outing after Andrew's arrest
Prince William has made his first solo engagement after his uncle Andrew's arrest
Prince William has stepped out for his first solo appearance since his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested.
William’s outing comes less than a week after the disgraced ex Duke of York’s arrest on 19 February.
On Wednesday, Feb. 25, the Prince of Wales, 43, paid a visit to the Francis Crick Institute in London ahead of its 10th anniversary celebration.
At the institute, which is a pioneering British center for research in biomedicine, the dad-of-three met with researchers, students and doctors. He was also given a tour of the impressive electron microscopy facilities.
The Prince of Wales has long had an interest in scientific and medical research. He has served as the president of the Royal Marsden cancer research hospital since 2017.
He is also the patron of The Fleming Centre, a new research hub dedicated to finding treatment for antimicrobial resistance.
William’s solo outing comes after he made a red carpet appearance at the BAFTA awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London with wife Kate Middleton. The couple’s joint appearance at the awards came after three years.
The future king wore a burgundy velvet jacket for the prestigious awards, while Kate stunned in a floor-length blush gown.
William was asked if he had seen Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal starring Hamnet, to which he replied, "I need to be in quite a calm state—and I’m not at the moment. I’ll save it."
