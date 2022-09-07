Sherry seeks medical aid after disease outbreak in flood-hit areas

Federal Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Federal Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman Tuesday said Pakistan immediately needed assistance in the area of health as an emergency situation was likely to occur in the flood-affected areas due to outbreaks of water and vector-borne diseases, including diarrhea, cholera as well as dengue and malaria.

Talking to French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey who called on her, she briefed him about the challenges the country was facing in the current relief efforts and the assistance required for the rehabilitation of flood affected.

French Ambassador Nicolas Galey expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan on the devastation wreaked by the floods and assured full support from the French government.

Thanking the French government for its support, Sherry Rehman said, “We appreciate France’s support in these tough times and would require assistance in the rehabilitation and relief process.



The devastation on ground is much more than we have ever encountered even in the 2010 floods. We have not seen a humanitarian disaster of such epic proportions. More than 5,700 kms of metalled roads and 246 bridges have been severely damaged in the 81 calamity-hit regions, cutting communication lines making relief and rescue a herculean challenge.”

Apprising the French ambassador of the assistance needed in the flood-hit regions, she said, “We need to rebuild adaptive and resilient infrastructure. Moreover, we are now bracing for a health emergency due to waterborne diseases such as cholera and dengue.

Health assistance is imperative due to fragility and vulnerability on ground as people are surviving under open skies, waiting for government assistance. We need to provide tents and medicines on a priority basis.

Women health crisis is looming in the heart of affected areas with at least 650,000 pregnant women, of whom 73,000 are expected to deliver next month. The flood-affected areas are in dire need of maternal health service.” Nicolas Galey offered condolences on the loss of lives due to the devastating floods and assured full support from the French government in the trying times.