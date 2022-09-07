US citizen in Iran needs surgery, family pleads for son’s release

WASHINGTON: The family of a US citizen detained for nearly seven years in Tehran pleaded on Tuesday for his furlough to be with his father, who it said needs a new, urgent surgery and cannot leave Iran.
Baquer Namazi, 85, requires surgery within weeks to clear life-threatening blockages in his left carotid artery, which supplies blood to the brain, the family said. He underwent a similar operation in October last year for blockages on the right artery, with Iran declining appeals to let him return to the United States for the treatment.
The family of his son Siamak Namazi, who is serving a 10-year sentence, pleaded for him to be allowed to leave Tehran´s notorious Evin prison to be with his father. "I am begging Iran to show the smallest amount of humanity by allowing Siamak to be with my dad and help take care of him during his recovery," Baquer´s other son Babak Namazi said in a statement.
