Green steers Australia to two-wicket win over NZ

CAIRNS, Australia: Emerging star Cameron Green held his nerve with a career best 89 not out in Australia’s thrilling two-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first one-day international on Tuesday.

After Glenn Maxwell starred with four wickets and a spectacular catch to restrict New Zealand to a modest 232-9, Australia slumped to 44-5 against inspired new ball bowling from quicks Trent Boult and Matt Henry under lights.

A composed Green and Alex Carey (85) turned the match on its head with a brilliant 158-run partnership to overwhelm an increasingly ragged New Zealand attack.

But Carey’s dismissal in the 40th over triggered a late twist as Australia crashed to 207-8 and still needing 26 runs, a target made more difficult with Green in discomfort with cramps.

Green, however, would not be denied as Australia sealed victory in an anti-climax through a wide delivery from quick Lockie Ferguson to start the 46th over.

Australia drew first blood in the three-match Chappell-Hadlee series, which continues at the same venue on Thursday. Australia’s batting order appeared set for another humiliating performance in the wake of being dismissed for a lowly 141 in a stunning three-wicket loss to underdog Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Their chase started disastrously when under-pressure Finch fell lbw to Boult for five. The 35-year-old opener unsuccessfully reviewed the decision and trudged off with his ODI career seemingly hanging in the balance having scored just 26 runs in his last six matches.

Left-arm quick Boult was on a roll when he dismissed in-form Steve Smith and recalled Marnus Labuschagne then Henry took over to leave Australia teetering before Green and Carey produced a record sixth-wicket partnership for Australia against New Zealand in ODIs.