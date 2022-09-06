ECP to decide Imran’s case in 30 days: PML-N leader

SARGODHA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that a case against Imran Khan is pending with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and it should decide the case within 30 days as the law explains.

Addressing a press conference at Sargodha Press Club on Monday, Mohsin Ranjha said former prime minister Imran Khan did not reveal the gifts of Tosha Khana that worth millions of rupees in his affidavit, saying that if Nawaz Sharif could appear in the court then why could not Imran Khan do same.

He claimed that the PTI chairman could be disqualified on the technical grounds, adding that since the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan could not be able to recover. He added that everyone, including Nawaz Sharif should get a level-playing field, saying, “The Election Commission has the authority to send the issue to the NAB or to take a decision on its own.