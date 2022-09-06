Wasa rating on dashboard improves

LAHORE:The rating of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on Punjab government’s dashboard for public complaints has improved.

Figures collected from the dashboard revealed that Ravi Town resolved 100 per cent public complaints, Aziz Bhatti and Wagah Town resolved 96 per cent public complaints, Nishtar Town resolved 88 per cent complaints, Shalimar Town resolved 83 per cent complaints, Data Ganj Bakhsh Town resolved 80 per cent public complaints, Gulberg Town resolved 80 per cent complaints, Allama Iqbal Town resolved 74 per cent complaints and Jubilee Town resolved 65 per cent public complaints.