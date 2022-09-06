ISPR statement

‘Defamatory’ and ‘uncalled for’ – this is how the ISPR has chosen to describe former prime minister Imran Khan’s remarkably reckless, inflammatory and ill-advised choice of words on Sunday. In a statement that has the ISPR saying it is ‘aghast’ at the words spoken by the PTI chairman, the institution has also chided Imran’s foolhardy attempt to ‘politicise the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army’ and ‘scandalise’ the process of selection of the COAS. One does wonder what Imran and his party were thinking, indulging in any and all whims and fancies that seem to occur to them as they continued on a terribly destructive [for the country] political path. The issue stems from Imran’s Sunday speech in which he alleged that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari wanted to appoint their “favourite” army chief because if a “strong and patriotic army chief” is appointed, he would question them about their corruption.

As expected, the remarks led to outrage by those in government, PM Shehbaz Sharif calling Imran’s remarks a ‘despicable’ attempt to ‘malign institutions’. And it seems not everyone in the PTI may be willing to go down this road either. President Arif Alvi distanced himself from the remarks almost immediately, saying the PTI chief should clarify the comments himself. However, the PTI spin machine has decided to go with its usual ‘he-didn’t-mean-that’ defence, with former ministers like Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry insisting nothing untoward was uttered by their leader.

Whatever the explanations proffered after the fact, the issue is that the PTI has been travelling down a road of chaos and unfortunately seems to be wanting to drag everyone else down with itself. It is little wonder that the ISPR chose to react to these needlessly controversial remarks by the former PM. It has been months now that Imran has been using the pulpit to spew all kinds of conspiracy narratives. His constant jab at ‘neutrality’, his party members and followers taking never-before-seen swipes at institutions: everything has been headed south in this political non-thriller. But the ISPR statement should be taken as a bit of sage advice by an Imran Khan who has clearly tied himself in knots with his Sunday speech. Analysts have wondered what made him resort to such insinuations, especially regarding such an important and strategically sensitive appointment. It seems that as November approaches, and new elections are nowhere in sight, Imran’s frustration is out of control. Due to the usual whispers doing the rounds, Imran may have thought it best to build pressure to force an early election. One hopes that better sense finally prevails and Imran is able to see the difference between political struggle and resistance and self-centred politics that cares not even a smidgeon for the people it is meant to serve. The PTI leadership on the whole may also be reminded that at times it is best to not defend the indefensible – no matter how many spins around the conspiracy wheel they take.