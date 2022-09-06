Suspect who stabbed transgender person to death arrested

The Keamari district police have claimed solving the murder case of a eunuch who was brutally killed a few days ago in the Shershah area.

Majid Saeed alias Khushboo had been stabbed by unknown attackers in a house located in the Jinnah Road area of the Shershah police limits on September 1. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. After the incident, a case was registered against the unknown persons at the Shershah police station.

On instructions from the DIG South, the SSP investigation formed a team, headed by SIO Shershah Sub-Inspector Yaqoob, and issued orders to arrest the culprit as soon as possible. The team started a probe and obtained CCTV footage in which a suspect is seen running away from the scene after the incident. The team, with the help of technical and intelligence sources, solved the mystery in a short time and arrested the suspect, identified as Mohammad Nauman, son of Mohammad Sulaiman Ansari. Nauman is said to have admitted stabbing the transgender person after the victim did not do what he was told to do.

Additional IG Karachi Jawed Alam Odho felicitated the police team on solving the murder case and appreciated their professional performance. The district investigation team very skillfully traced and arrested the suspect, he added. Odho announced certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for the cops for their excellent performance. The Karachi police were using all resources to improve the investigation department so that the accused involved in murders and other incidents could be brought to justice, he added.