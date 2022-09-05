Preparing for tomorrow

Apart from climate change, institutional failure and incompetence appears to be the main culprit behind Pakistan’s flood disaster. Rampant corruption and underperforming administration at the local, provincial and national levels are equally responsible for the losses suffered by the people.

In view of the above, planning for future natural calamities is imperative. We must also spread awareness of climate change among the public to raise future generations that are more environmentally conscious.

Abdul Rafay Jamali

Hyderabad