Lightning strikes kill 23 people in eastern India

PATNA, India: At least 23 people were killed in lightning strikes during monsoon storms in eastern India, officials said on Saturday.
The deaths in Bihar state occurred during fierce weather between Wednesday and Friday, with the victims largely being farmers and labourers.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences over the deaths and pledged compensation for the families of victims.
Eleven people were killed across several parts of the state on Friday in addition to the 13 who died over the preceding two days, according to a toll published by Bihar’s disaster management authority.
