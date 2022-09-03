Drive against traffic violators accelerated

Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has accelerated its efforts against those involved in violation of traffic laws, especially against those bikers who drive their bikes without helmets and Driving License.

ICTP is working on hastening actions against traffic violators under special directives of Deputy Inspector General Police (OPS) Islamabad to reduce accidents and facilitate the smooth flow of traffic.

All zonal DSPs and inspectors have been advised to take strict action against all the motorists violating traffic rules, especially against those bikers who drive their bikes without a helmet and Driving Licenses.

ICTP has constituted special squads to conduct operations throughout the city, and its education wing will work to improve road safety awareness for the public on several highways of the capital.

All officers have been instructed to deal with the citizens in a courteous manner as disrespect will not be tolerated and to take unbiased action against rule violators.

In-charge beat inspectors will be answerable for their jurisdictions and that strict departmental action will be taken against underperformers while those who work diligently will be rewarded for their efforts.