Saturday September 03, 2022
Rekindled hope

September 03, 2022

This letter refers to the article ’Hope in times of crises’ (September 2, 2022) by Raoof Hasan. The writer asserts that Imran Khan’s struggle for crafting a new Pakistan has rekindled hope among the public.

However, one must also give credit to mobile phones and social media, as they are responsible for spreading awareness amongst the people.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi

