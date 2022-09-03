Karachi: Trial run of Orange Line buses commences

Courtesy Murtaza Wahab Twitter

The trial bus operation on the Orange Line section of the Bus Rapid Transit System in Karachi started on Friday.

This was stated by Sindh Information and Transport Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon in a tweet on Friday night. He mentioned that the construction of the Orange Line BRTS had been 100 per cent funded by the Sindh government for the people of Karachi, and the service would be available to the public from September 10.

Orange Line is the second section of BRTS getting completed in the city after the Green Line section was funded by the federal government. The Orange Line corridor is 3.88 kilometres long and provides connectivity from Orangi Town to the Board Office intersection. It will merge with Green Line BRTS at the Board Office intersection.

It has five stations while its depot has the capacity to park 30 buses. It is likely to get a daily ridership of 50,000 passengers. Work on the Orange Line project started in 2016. It is named after the late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi.