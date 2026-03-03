Cillian Murphy gets honest about Voldemort rumours in 'Harry Potter'
Cillian Murphy became so viral for the rumoured casting as Voldemort that he had to speak out
Cillian Murphy, for a while, has been rumoured to play Lord Voldemort in the forthcoming Harry Potter TV show.
Chris Columbus, director of the first two Potter films, also earlier supported him as a popular fan cast choice of He Who Shall Not Be Named, saying, "Cillian is one of my favourite actors, so that would be amazing," said Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Potter movies."
It supposedly became so viral that the Peaky Blinders star had to set the record straight.
In an interview with The Times, he scoffed at the rumours, saying, "I’m categorically not", adding, "Can you make that the headline?"
Speculations became rife due to the series makers having yet to cast the role for the show, which was previously played by Ralph Fiennes.
In other news, Murphy hyped up his last send-off of his role as Tommy Shelby while appearing on the red carpet of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man world premiere in Birmingham.
In a question about how he developed his character after WW1 to 1940, he said, “Oh my God, I don’t know if I can give you that in a soundbite. You’d need to watch the 36 hours of TV. It’s kind of very, very complex, you know.”
“I’m immensely proud of the work, I’m immensely proud of the show, I’m immensely proud of the fans," he said.
The Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man rolls out in select theatres on March 6 and lands on Netflix on March 20.
