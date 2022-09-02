Penalty point system for traffic violators effective

Islamabad : The penalty point system for traffic violators is now effective in the federal capital, aimed at ensuring a safe-road environment in the city through inclusive steps.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued in that regard following directions of deputy inspector general of Police (DIG) operations Sohail Zafar Chatha. Under the SOP a person’s driving license is cancelled or suspended based on the number of points accumulated by them over a period of time because of the traffic offenses or infringements committed by them in that period.

If 7 points are deducted within one year, a warning will be issued to the driver and an amber alert message will be sent to the driver at the time of challan.

Similarly, on deducting 10 points, the driving license will be suspended for 06 months and a red alert signal will be given at the time of challan. After deducting 15 points, the driving license will be suspended for one year. If a person dies in a driving accident, then the driver's license will be suspended until he is acquitted by the court.

If someone is injured during the accident, the driving license will be suspended for one year with a deduction of 7 points. If a driver is found driving a vehicle even after his license has been suspended, the period of suspension of his license will be doubled and his vehicle will be confiscated under section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance.

The Challan Officer will immediately inform the Beat Officer after receiving the alert on the Challan device who will execute the suspension of the Challan or impoundment of the vehicle as per SOP. If any beat officer is negligent in implementing the SOP, departmental action will be taken against him.

Inspector General Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has said the purpose of the penalty point system was to make the citizens' law-abiding. He appealed to the motorists to obey traffic rules to avoid any road mishap. The Capital Police was taking all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens, said the IGP.