Abrarul Haq removed as PRCS head

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and singer Abrarul Haq was Thursday removed as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).
President Arif Alvi has appointed Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari as the new PRCS chairman for three years. The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination notified Laghari’s appointment.
Abrar was appointed as chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society on November 15. His appointment was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The court quashed his appointment orders as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in 2019. The outgoing chairman Saeed Elahi, who was an acting chairman of the body before his removal, had moved the petition in the high court challenging Abrar ul Haq’s appointment.
