Meghan Markle was bad mouthed by Royals on King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle was mocked for being selfish by two distinctive Royal Family members
Meghan Markle was mocked by The Royal Family during King Charles’ coronation.
The Duchess of Sussex, who did not attend the event, was spoken about by Prince Edward and Princess Anne.
Speaking at Channel 5's Lip-Reading the Royals, the experts quoted Prince Edward: “They won't know until they've broken up. We mustn't let her get too comfy."
Princess Anne the said: “Meghan is very jealous and a scaremonger."
Family commentator Dickie Arbiter then reveals: "Meghan has always been jealous, jealous of other members of the family, so I can understand how the family reacts to Meghan. There's no love lost between them, and nor will there be."
Edward then said: "We shall continue to ignore, but it's the most effective way for removing the unwanted," before Anne said: "We have amounted that there is a disconnection."
