'Bridgerton' Season 4: Showrunner talks about Violet's steamy romance

Bridgerton showrunner opened up about how Violet Bridgerton's romance took an unexpected turn in season 4.

In an interview with People Magazine, Jess Brownell shared why Violet and Marcus' romance was never meant to end in marriage.

Played by Ruth Gemmell and Daniel Francis, Violet and Lord Marcus Anderson begin passionate relationship in the latest episodes.

While their romance deepens throughout the season, the finale sees Violet change her mind, choosing independence over remarriage.

Jess told the outlet, "I always felt like it was going to not end in a marriage."

Adding, "I felt like Violet — this is the first person she's dated since her husband died, and I felt like it was — he's a catalyst, Marcus, for her to realize that she, in fact, has a lot more self-discovery to do."

While Violet also has some business to handle with her children, Jess noted, "So, I love the chemistry between them, but it just felt a little too soon for her to just settle down and get married again."

It is pertinent to mention that Part 2 of the Bridgerton season 4 is streaming on Netflix now!