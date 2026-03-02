Demi Lovato admits younger self 'would never believe' her life now: 'It can get better'

Demi Lovato is proud of herself for how far she has come in her eating disorder recovery.

The 33-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to pen down a poignant note about her younger self, who would have never believed that she would release a cookbook in the future, after years of struggle with eating.

"This week is national eating disorder awareness week. It's a topic that is so close to my heart and one that is so important for us to continue to talk about," Lovato began.

The Disney alum continued to reflect, "If u had told the Demi 10 years ago who was struggling with disordered eating that she would one day be releasing a cookbook, she would never believe u."

"I created this book from a place of knowing how intimidating the kitchen can be and after learning how important it is to nourish yourself. It all started with taking tiny steps every day to heal my relationship with food, truly one plate at a time," she added.

Back in 2025, Lovato revealed that she designed her cookbook especially for "people who struggle to enjoy food without guilt and for anyone looking for a gentler, more grounded approach to cooking."

While offering some wisewords to fans struggling with the same phase, Lovato said in her recent post, "If u are still struggling or in active recovery, know that i am here, know that u are not alone, and know that it can get better. thank u @neda for all of your advocacy on the topic and for sharing so many resources with those in need."

"I am a work in progress," Lovato noted, adding, "And this is something i am still working on every day, but today, i am taking a moment to celebrate my journey and how far I've come."