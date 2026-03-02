Gunman identified after Texas bar shooting leaves 3 dead, 14 injured

At least three people, including the alleged gunman, have been killed after a shooting at a bar in Texas.

Authorities say 14 others were wounded after the incident in central Austin. The FBI is investigating whether the shooting was an act of terrorism because of "indicators" found on the gunman and in his vehicle.

But FBI agent Alex Doran said, "It's still too early to make a determination."

Austin police chief Lisa Davis told reporters early on Sunday that her force received reports of a "male shooting" just before 2am at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden on West Sixth Street, a popular nightlife destination in the city's entertainment district filled with bars and music clubs.

The FBI said it is investigating a possible terrorism motive in a mass shooting early Sunday outside a bar in Austin, Texas, that left two people dead and more than a dozen others injured.

As reported, sources told ABC News that the gunman was a 53-year-old man from Pflugerville, Texas, who was born in Senegal and was a naturalized U.S. citizen.

The suspected gunman was killed in a confrontation with police officers, who were already staged in the city's entertainment district when the shooting broke out, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a news conference on Sunday.

The Texas governor, Greg Abbott, also mourned over the Austin bar shooting incident.



