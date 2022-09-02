In dire straits

Pakistan has dealt with every calamity courageously; however most of the relief efforts remain largely unorganized. Even during the previous natural calamities, some areas received far less aid than others. Generally, those disaster-stricken areas that manage to gain media attention have greater chances of receiving relief than areas with minimal media coverage.

The current calamity has hit Sindh and Balochistan the hardest and failure to provide required support on an equal footing will alienate them from the state, solidifying their grievances. Moreover, the lack of resources will cause rural-to-urban migration, creating social unrest and chaos.

Asad Aziz

Naushehra