66.37pc pass Matric exam

LAHORE:The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore announced result of Secondary School Annual Examination 2022 on Wednesday.
A total of 248,529 candidates appeared in the Annual Exam, including 188,344 candidates in Science Group and 64,597 candidates in Arts Group. The overall pass percentage remained 66.37 percent, whereas pass percentage of Science Group candidates was 71.57 percent and those of Arts Group was 50.93 percent. While announcing the results of the Secondary School Annual Examination 2022, BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali said that extreme precautions had been taken in the preparation of the results. Candidates can submit their answer copies for verification within 15 days.
