Monday August 29, 2022
Top Story

Monsoon floods: PM convenes APC today without PTI

The APC will be held at the Prime Minister’s House on Monday (today)

By INP
August 29, 2022
Monsoon floods: PM convenes APC today without PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an All Parties Conference (APC) over the ongoing flood disasters in the country.

The APC will be held at the Prime Minister’s House on Monday (today). In this regard, the sources revealed that apart from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), all the political parties, including PDM and all allies, have been invited to the conference.

The conference will discuss measures to tackle the calamity faced by the people due to the monsoon rains and flooding across the country. It should be noted that the humanitarian situation in Pakistan has deteriorated over the past two weeks as heavy rains continue to cause flooding.

 Over 1,000 people have died due to rain and flood disasters in the four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan, while millions have been displaced. Furthermore, crops on millions of acres have been completely destroyed and many houses have become piles of rubble.

Comments

    Kamran Khalid commented 4 hours ago

    Had he invited PTI to join the APC this would have shown that he is the PM of Pakistan not the PM of PDM.

    1 1