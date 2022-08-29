Tipping point

The recent floods in Pakistan should unite the political leadership of our country, regardless of affiliation. We are facing a humanitarian crisis.
We must unite for the sake of our people and become a beacon of hope for those affected by this calamity. Failure to do so may push the country into total anarchy.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
The people of Pakistan have had it rough. Besides enduring the mishandling of the economy by the various governments,...
Given that the country is going through a natural disaster of biblical proportions, the ongoing political infighting...
The ongoing heavy rains and floods have led to death and destruction throughout Pakistan. Several villages have been...
It is sad that the country’s political leadership is busy waging an internal war of words while mostly ignoring the...
Pakistan is a developing country dependent upon foreign loans and aid to support its fiscal resources. Debt servicing...
This year’s unusual rains have brought pain and misery across the country. Millions of people are facing a severe...
Comments