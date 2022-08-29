 
Monday August 29, 2022
Tipping point

August 29, 2022

The recent floods in Pakistan should unite the political leadership of our country, regardless of affiliation. We are facing a humanitarian crisis.

We must unite for the sake of our people and become a beacon of hope for those affected by this calamity. Failure to do so may push the country into total anarchy.

Mariam Khan

Lahore

