PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari talking speaking at a public gathering on August 26, 2022. Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari claimed on Saturday that the party leaders still had good ties with former US president Donald Trump, his people and the Republicans.

He was asked in a private news channel programme whether he (Zulfi) or PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be able to revive their relationship with the US administration or Trump after the former prime minister charged the US government officials with conspiring to oust him from power. The PTI leader replied that even now, Imran Khan had very good relations with former US president Donald Trump.

We have to keep a clear zone with every country, and its administration, and maintain good ties with them. As far as the Trump administration is concerned, we had very good ties and close networking, which still continues.

When asked whether former prime minister Imran Khan, after being ousted from power, is still in contact with former US president Donald Trump or his people, the PTI leader said he had a exchanged messages and held discussion on phone with Donald Trump recently. He added: When he [Trump] talks to someone [people from PTI], he asks how is my friend?

Zulfi Bukhari said November would be an interesting month for the US, as there would be elections for the upper and lower houses, adding that US President Joe Biden did not seem to be a popular leader. The Republicans will decide whether Trump will take part in the elections with all the cases registered against him, or nominate someone else, he added.

The PTI leader said the ties do improve or deteriorate but they have good ties with the Republicans, adding that the relations with the Biden administration could be improved after holding one meeting. He said there was nothing permanent or static in politics, as foreign policy and relations could change overnight, provided a right person negotiates in a right way.

When asked whether he had discussions with Trump after Imrans removal from power and what was discussed between them, the PTI leader said he had a chit-chat with Trump after Imran Khans removal from power and discussed with him about his future plans in connection with the upcoming US elections.

When asked whether former US president Donald Trump still considers PTI Chairman Imran Khan as his friend, the PTI leader replied ‘absolutely yes’. Recalling past meetup with Donald Trump, the PTI leader said Trump had told Imran Khan, “We have a complete menu of protocol, and we have given you top-of-the-list protocol.”