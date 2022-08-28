Peak Tram back on track in tourist-devoid HK

HONG KONG: The Peak Tram, Hong Kong´s famed public transport and a popular tourist draw, reopened on Saturday after a year-long $102 million facelift even as the city´s coronavirus curbs continue to keep overseas visitors at bay.

The historic funicular, which dates back to 1888 and offers panoramic views of Hong Kong Island´s famous skyline as it ascends to Victoria Peak, used to draw over six million visitors a year, according to its operator.

The latest makeover brought more spacious tramcars that accommodate 210 passengers, a full overhaul of its rail systems and a redesigned terminus at the heart of Hong Kong´s central business district.

The Peak Tram closed for upgrades in June 2021, a period when the Chinese finance hub´s strict border controls -- in line with Beijing´s zero-Covid strategy -- all but wiped out its tourism industry.

The redevelopment went overbudget by around $15 million, which its operator attributed to supply chain difficulties during the pandemic, such as bringing the custom Switzerland-made tramcars to Hong Kong.

An adult return ticket now costs HK$88 ($11.20), a nearly 70 percent jump from before the makeover.

"I hope all visitors will feel it´s worth the price," May Tsang, general manager of tram operator the Peak Complex, said on Wednesday.

"We have to consider the increase in our operating costs and the long-term sustainability of our business."

On Saturday morning, a woman surnamed Kwok and her young daughter were among a crowd of around a hundred waiting in line to try out the refurbished tram.

"It´s been a long time since I was here and it´ll be her first time," she said of her daughter. Chau, who brought his two sons along for a family outing, said he was generally satisfied with the revamp.

"It´s a bit pricey, but so is everything nowadays."

Tourists were mostly absent on Saturday as Hong Kong saw just a total of 134,000 visitors in the past four quarters -- a mere fraction of the 65 million that came to the city in 2018.

The new sixth generation tramcars are a far cry from the sedan chairs that carried visitors to Victoria Peak during the early days of British colonial rule.