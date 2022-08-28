Sherpao urges govt to intensify flood relief work

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of previous lives due to heavy floods and asked the government to declare the flood-stricken areas a calamity hit.

The QWP chief was talking to people during a visit to the flood-hit areas in the Charsadda district. QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao also accompanied him. Sherpao assured the people that his party would not abandon the flood-stricken people and would help mitigate their sufferings.

Asking the government to relocate the people of low-lying places to safe areas, he said the authorities should provide tents, water and food items to the affected people in addition to ensuring the availability of medicines.

He directed party workers to actively take part in the relief activities. Urging the government to take steps to mitigate the sufferings of the flood victims, Aftab Sherpao said the floods had caused widespread damage to crops, orchards, bridges and link roads besides disrupting the communication system.

The QWP leader demanded the government to repair the damaged portion of the Munda headworks at the earliest. He added that the farmers in Charsadda, Mardan and Swabi would face difficulty in irrigating their lands if the Munda headworks was not repaired timely.

He said the government should announce compensation for the families that lost near and dear ones to the floods. He said the government should also conduct a survey to assess the damage and compensate the people accordingly. Aftab Sherpao said the floods had washed away the irrigation channels, therefore, steps should be taken to repair the watercourses. Criticising the government for failing to help the flood affectees, he said the rulers should come out of their comfort zone and take steps to alleviate the hardships of the victims. The rulers should avoid indulging in political point-scoring and focus on providing relief to the people, he added.