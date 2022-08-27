All possible steps being taken for flood affectees help

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the federal government and the provincial governments are working together for the flood affectees.

Addressing a press conference held at the Governor’s House here Friday, he said the government was taking all possible steps to provide maximum assistance to the flood affectees. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed to speed up the relief activities in the affected areas. He said that under the supervision of PM, 80 percent cheques were given to the families of those who lost their lives in floods so far.

Balighur Rehman said that at present country is suffering from destruction and misery in various areas due to floods. He said that affluent persons should help their brethren in this time of trial and trouble. He said that difficult times keep coming to the nations, only those nations achieve their goals which move forward with unity and strength. He said that in this hour of difficulty, all the people, including philanthropists, welfare organisations have to come forward and help the compatriots.

Balighur Rehman appreciated the work of philanthropists in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims and said that the business community had always contributed to welfare works. He also announced giving all his salary from May 31 2022 till now in flood relief fund. He said that as the chancellor he had also directed the vice-chancellors of the public and private universities that the students and faculty members should play a role in collecting relief goods and relief fund for the flood victims.

The governor also dispatched 14 relief trucks for the flood affectees of South Punjab with the support of philanthropists. Meanwhile, the governor directed the public and private universities through a letter to start immediate flood relief campaign. He said that the funds collected for the flood affectees should be deposited in the PM and CM Punjab Relief Fund.