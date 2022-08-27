Foolproof security provided to all foreigners, IG tells Chinese envoy

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that the Punjab Police is ensuring foolproof measures for the security of all foreigners, especially Chinese citizens, experts and investors, who come for business or private purposes in different districts of the province.

Faisal Shahkar expressed these views Friday during a meeting with the Chinese Consul General, Lahore, Mr Zhao Shiren at the Central Police Office. In the meeting, the security of Chinese citizens, experts and investors residing in Punjab was discussed.

IG Punjab said that all possible measures were being taken for the security of Chinese citizens' residences as well as working sites and offices. He said that the experiences of friendly country China would be benefited to increase the efficiency of the police force.

He said that Special Protection Unit (SPU) trained personnel were performing the security duties of Chinese citizens in all the districts. Chinese Consul General Lahore Mr Zhao Shiren appreciated the performance of Special Protection Unit and Punjab Police for the protection of Chinese citizens. The Chinese Consul General expressed his sympathy for the loss of life and property in the flood affected areas in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan. Chinese Deputy Consulate General, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir and other officers were also present. At the end of the meeting, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between IG Punjab and Chinese Consul General.

VISIT: A 13-member delegation of 31st Senior Management Course (SMC) participants from the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad headed by Chief Instructor Muhammad Shahid Dayo visited the Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy to have a better understanding of the working mechanism of Rescue Services.

They witnessed ongoing specialised training activities of Fire, Rescue, Medical, Deep Well Rescue, Burn House, Fire Fit Challenge, Height Rescue, Water Rescue, Swimming, Urban Search & Rescue, and physical fitness training. The delegates also visited the Medical, Fire, and Rescue Labs where they briefed about the appropriate use of rescue equipment in rescue operations and its usage in the Emergency Services Academy for training purposes.

The SMC participants were briefed about the 24/7 working of the Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) established to ensure uniform standards of Service in all Districts of Punjab.

The delegates also visited the Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) where they were informed about the real-time monitoring system of rescue operations, which included visual monitoring of control rooms, fleet management, tracking system, citizen feedback, and the overall emergency data. Furthermore, NIM delegates witnessed the working mechanism of Patient Transfer Service, Motorbike Ambulance Service, Lost Helpline 1192, and Media Monitoring Cell.