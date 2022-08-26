Former Imam of Ka’aba jailed for 10 years

RIYADH: A Saudi court sentenced former Imam of the Grand Mosque Sheikh Saleh al-Taleb to 10-year imprisonment on August 22, 2022.
Besides the Saudi media, media organisations of other Arab countries published the news, BBC Urdu reported.
According to the news websites of the Arab world, a Saudi court announced the sentence to the Imam of the Grand Mosque.
The court overruled an initial decision that acquitted Sheikh Al-Taleb instead of giving him a formal jail sentence. Sheikh Saleh al-Taleb was initially arrested in August 2018.
