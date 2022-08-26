Aid for flood victims

Islamabad : Considering the current situation in Pakistan, China has decided to provide an additional batch of emergency humanitarian assistance, including 25,000 tents and other relief materials urgently needed by Pakistan, and strive to deliver them as soon as possible.
The Red Cross Society of China will provide $300,000 in emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.
The spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement when his attention was drawn towards the reports that heavy monsoon rains have killed more than 700 people and displaced more than 300,000 in Baluchistan and Sindh provinces. China will continue to promote bilateral cooperation in disaster prevention and mitigation and climate change, Gwadar Pro reported.
It is believed that under the leadership of the Pakistani government and with the joint help of the international community, the people in the disaster-hit areas will overcome the difficulties and resume normal work and life at an early date, the spokesperson added.
